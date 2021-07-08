News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Education

Pupils raise £540 for homeless with sponsored walk

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:16 AM July 8, 2021   
Hutton pupils

Hutton pupils donating the money they raised to Somewhere To Go. - Credit: Hutton Primary School

Caring pupils have raised hundreds of pounds for homeless people in Weston after being inspired by Captain Tom’s efforts. 

Children in the year one class at Hutton Primary School walked more than 20km after watching Captain Tom walk 100 laps of his garden during the pandemic. 

The kind-hearted youngsters raised £540 for Somewhere To Go, which helps rough sleepers in Weston. 

Year one teacher, Mrs Cruse, said: “It was inspiring to see the children walk so many laps. They chose to raise some money for homeless people and the financial support we’ve received has been beyond our expectations. I’m incredibly proud of the entire class and it was lovely to see them award the money to such a worthwhile charity.” 

Year one pupils Alfie, Jasmin, Olivia and Hugo, said: “Our challenge was to do 100 laps around the field and now we have. It’s been a little bit hard and tiring. We’ve been working together. We were inspired by Sir Tom Moore to help the homeless people.” 


Hutton News
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston's Marine Lake has been closed since April.

Marine Lake

Marine Lake reopens for the summer

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
The new Lidl store in Winterstoke Road, Weston.

REVEALED: Three new supermarkets to open in North Somerset towns

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from July 5.  

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset next week

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
The Steepholmers

Tropicana

Sixty bands to perform at new sea shanty festival in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus