Pupils raise £540 for homeless with sponsored walk

Published: 11:16 AM July 8, 2021

Hutton pupils donating the money they raised to Somewhere To Go. - Credit: Hutton Primary School

Caring pupils have raised hundreds of pounds for homeless people in Weston after being inspired by Captain Tom’s efforts.

Children in the year one class at Hutton Primary School walked more than 20km after watching Captain Tom walk 100 laps of his garden during the pandemic.

The kind-hearted youngsters raised £540 for Somewhere To Go, which helps rough sleepers in Weston.

Year one teacher, Mrs Cruse, said: “It was inspiring to see the children walk so many laps. They chose to raise some money for homeless people and the financial support we’ve received has been beyond our expectations. I’m incredibly proud of the entire class and it was lovely to see them award the money to such a worthwhile charity.”

Year one pupils Alfie, Jasmin, Olivia and Hugo, said: “Our challenge was to do 100 laps around the field and now we have. It’s been a little bit hard and tiring. We’ve been working together. We were inspired by Sir Tom Moore to help the homeless people.”



