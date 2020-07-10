Sidcot student scores near-perfect marks in controversal international programme

International student, Jeanne Cavil scored near-perfect marks in the International Baccalaureate. Sidcot School

An international student from France has almost achieved perfect marks despite criticism of the programme’s marking system.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidcot School maintained its spot above the world average in International Baccalaureate scores. Sidcot School maintained its spot above the world average in International Baccalaureate scores.

Sidcot School has released its world-leading International Baccalaureate (IB) results which features a student inside the top one per cent.

The IB programme is an international alternative to A levels marked in a points system out of 45.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic there were no exams this year and grades were based on coursework and other assessment data.

Sidcot’s participants averaged a point score of 31, maintaining its position above the world average.

This was achieved despite a petition with 15,000 signatures claiming students have experienced a “great deal of injustice” at the hands of the IB’s marking system. The petition states “many students around the world received significantly lower final grades than what they were predicted.”

One student in particular stood out from the rest at Sidcot.

Jeanne Cavil, an international boarding student from Reims, France, earned 44 marks out of 45. This is equal to achieving five A* grades.

This puts Jeanne in the top one per cent of all IB students, something she was thrilled to hear.

She said: “Thank you to all my teachers who’ve helped me to become more confident with my work.

“I want to thank them for all the additional support they gave me during this very difficult time.”

Sidcot headmaster Iain Kilpatrick said: “We are extremely proud of Jeanne and congratulate her on her success, particularly having completed her studies through our On-Line Supported Learning programme.

“Our results have been excellent again this year, with average points per candidate higher than the world average score which will enable our IB students to go on to study at the best universities all over the world.”

Kilpatrick also reflected on how beneficial the International Baccalaureate can be for its students.

“We believe the ethos of the IB fits perfectly with our Quaker values. It helps develop the skills of critical thinking useful at university and the workplace beyond. It offers a challenging, interdisciplinary, global perspective that helps a student stand out.”

The Winscombe-based Quaker school has a history of successful IB students.

Last year, Nina Guy scored a perfect 45 marks. The Burrington student will enrol into Oxford University studying Human Sciences later this year.

Sidcot School has consistently been featured in the top 20 IB UK schools (small cohort) since 2009.

For more information on Sidcot’s IB programme, email admissions@sidcot.org.uk To view the Justice for May 2020 IB Graduates petition, log on to www.change.org/p/international-baccalaureate-organisation-ibo-justice-for-may-2020-ib-graduates