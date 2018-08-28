Charity launches learning centre in Weston-super-Mare

The learning centre is based at Hans Price Academy. Archant

A new learning centre has opened its doors in Weston-super-Mare to help more young people secure a place to study at university.

The IntoUniversity Weston centre is run by national education charity IntoUniversity, in partnership with the University of Bath.

The project has been set up to support children so they can progress into higher education.

IntoUniversity Weston is based at Hans Price Academy, in Marchfields Way, and will work with up to 1,000 young people each year.

Chief executive Rachel Carr said: “We are delighted to have opened this new centre in Weston, in partnership with the University of Bath.

“Early intervention is crucial in supporting students into higher education, so our centre will start working with children as young as seven to sow the seeds of aspiration and give young people in the local community the best chance of attaining a university place in the future.”