Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Charity launches learning centre in Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 December 2018

The learning centre is based at Hans Price Academy.

The learning centre is based at Hans Price Academy.

Archant

A new learning centre has opened its doors in Weston-super-Mare to help more young people secure a place to study at university.

The IntoUniversity Weston centre is run by national education charity IntoUniversity, in partnership with the University of Bath.

The project has been set up to support children so they can progress into higher education.

IntoUniversity Weston is based at Hans Price Academy, in Marchfields Way, and will work with up to 1,000 young people each year.

Chief executive Rachel Carr said: “We are delighted to have opened this new centre in Weston, in partnership with the University of Bath.

“Early intervention is crucial in supporting students into higher education, so our centre will start working with children as young as seven to sow the seeds of aspiration and give young people in the local community the best chance of attaining a university place in the future.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Can you help police identify this man?

Can you help police identify this man? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Seagulls fan Joe’s ‘humour and intellect will be sorely missed’

Weston Football Supporters Club Secretary Jo Varian presenting the Ben Stevens Cup for Young Player to Jon Mille in 2003.

Weston District League gains FA Charter Standard League status

Weston & District League with FA Charter award.

Cheddar benefit despite having match called off

Football.

Worthwhile long trip for Weston Mendip Ladies

Football.

Weston youngsters take first steps into professional world

Weston AFC Academy Under-7s.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists