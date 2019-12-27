Nursery purchases defibrillator after raising £1,500 at Christmas Fair
PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 December 2019
Archant
A Congresbury nursery has purchased a defibrillator after raising more than £1,500.
Inwood Nursery, in Wrington Road, made a total of £1,594 at their first Christmas fair.
At the fair, guests were able to buy cakes which were on sale at the cake stalls, raffle tickets, crafts and books which had been donated to the nursery.
Children could also visit Santa's grotto.
The nursery reached their target of £1,330 to buy the life-saving piece of equipment.
Jan Baldaro, who works at the nursery, said: "It was our first Christmas fair at the nursery.
"It was lovely to see all the parents who were there.
"The fair went really well.
"I'd like to say thank you to everyone for the support, the local businesses and everyone who contributed.
"We have purchased the defibrillator and we are ready to give something to the local community."