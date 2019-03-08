Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chef Josh Eggleton visits secondary school.

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 19 June 2019

Celeb chef Josh cuts ribbon to new food room at Churchill Academy

Celeb chef Josh cuts ribbon to new food room at Churchill Academy

Archant

A secondary school was delighted to welcome celebrity chef this month

Celeb chef Josh cuts ribbon to new food room at Churchill AcademyCeleb chef Josh cuts ribbon to new food room at Churchill Academy

Josh Eggleton opened new food and nutrition rooms at Churchill Academy & Sixth Form's science and technology building on June 11.

The day involved demonstration classes and tasters with Josh, and gave the opportunity to congratulate students who were successful in regional and national culinary competitions.

Leader of learning for food and nutrition, Sarah Tucker said: "We're privileged to have links with companies within the food industry, that continually offer our students incredibly opportunities.

"I'm grateful for everyone's efforts in joining us to celebrate our facilities"

Josh Eggleton visits Churchill Academy and Sixth FormJosh Eggleton visits Churchill Academy and Sixth Form

The academy will be using the new facilities to launch a level three course in food science and nutrition for sixth form students, from September 2020.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

Pub suffers ‘severe damage’ in fire

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

Pub suffers ‘severe damage’ in fire

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Clevedon & District Road Cycling Club start in style

Sara James in action for Clevedon Cycling Club on her way to third place on the Odd Down circuit near Bath

Chef Josh Eggleton visits secondary school.

Celeb chef Josh cuts ribbon to new food room at Churchill Academy

‘At least he hasn’t killed anyone’ – Publican reacts as ‘idiot’ driver smashes into pub after car chase

The car was destroyed in the crash Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

PICTURES: Crowds enjoy bin lorry racing on Beach Lawns

National Refuse Championships.

Weston town centre police team named best in region

Policing team of the year winners the Weston town centre police team. Picture: Dan Regan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists