Chef Josh Eggleton visits secondary school.
PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 19 June 2019
Archant
A secondary school was delighted to welcome celebrity chef this month
Josh Eggleton opened new food and nutrition rooms at Churchill Academy & Sixth Form's science and technology building on June 11.
The day involved demonstration classes and tasters with Josh, and gave the opportunity to congratulate students who were successful in regional and national culinary competitions.
Leader of learning for food and nutrition, Sarah Tucker said: "We're privileged to have links with companies within the food industry, that continually offer our students incredibly opportunities.
"I'm grateful for everyone's efforts in joining us to celebrate our facilities"
The academy will be using the new facilities to launch a level three course in food science and nutrition for sixth form students, from September 2020.