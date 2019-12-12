Christmas fair for youngsters

Santa and friends at Kewstoke Primary School's Christmas fair. Archant

A festive fair raised hundreds of pounds for a primary school.

Kewstoke Primary School hosted its Christmas fair on Monday.

More than £400 was raised on the day, which will go to the school's Parent Teacher Friends Association (PTFA).

Youngsters enjoyed a non-school uniform day and brought in a donation for the fair.

Father Christmas set up his grotto and pupils also took part in an elf hunt around the school.

A school spokesman said: "It went really well, we had a number of stalls including a chocolate tombola, a bottle stall and face painting.

"The PTFA will put the money back into the school by investing in books for the children.

"We are only a small school so the money raised will help us out a lot."

Pupils will enjoy a Christmas dinner next week followed by a festive performance at the village hall.