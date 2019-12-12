Advanced search

Christmas fair for youngsters

PUBLISHED: 08:55 13 December 2019

Santa and friends at Kewstoke Primary School's Christmas fair.

Santa and friends at Kewstoke Primary School's Christmas fair.

Archant

A festive fair raised hundreds of pounds for a primary school.

Kewstoke Primary School hosted its Christmas fair on Monday.

More than £400 was raised on the day, which will go to the school's Parent Teacher Friends Association (PTFA).

Youngsters enjoyed a non-school uniform day and brought in a donation for the fair.

Father Christmas set up his grotto and pupils also took part in an elf hunt around the school.

A school spokesman said: "It went really well, we had a number of stalls including a chocolate tombola, a bottle stall and face painting.

"The PTFA will put the money back into the school by investing in books for the children.

"We are only a small school so the money raised will help us out a lot."

Pupils will enjoy a Christmas dinner next week followed by a festive performance at the village hall.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sewer ‘collapse’ sees road closed

Yatton High Street.

General Election 2019 AS IT HAPPENED: Conservatives dominate

Breaking news live form tonights count.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sewer ‘collapse’ sees road closed

Yatton High Street.

General Election 2019 AS IT HAPPENED: Conservatives dominate

Breaking news live form tonights count.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

General Election 2019: John Penrose and Conservatives win Weston seat

MP John Penrose at the Job Fair.

Hildesheim Bridge closed after incident

Police are investigating an incident on Hildesheim Bridge.Picture: Gareth Newnham

Five-month project underway to knock down factory for houses

Tom Sheppard (far left) and Jeremy Drew (far right) of Newland Homes, with volunteers from Claverham Village Hall Barry Sullivan, Bob Evans and Edgar Watson. Picture: Paul Groom

General Election 2019: Liam Fox re-elected as North Somerset MP

Liam Fox arriving at 10 Downing Street for a cabinet meeting on Monday. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Festive fair raises cash for primary school

Youngsters paid a visit to Father Christmas in his grotto. Picture: Lorraine Young
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists