Christmas fair for youngsters
PUBLISHED: 08:55 13 December 2019
Archant
A festive fair raised hundreds of pounds for a primary school.
Kewstoke Primary School hosted its Christmas fair on Monday.
More than £400 was raised on the day, which will go to the school's Parent Teacher Friends Association (PTFA).
Youngsters enjoyed a non-school uniform day and brought in a donation for the fair.
Father Christmas set up his grotto and pupils also took part in an elf hunt around the school.
A school spokesman said: "It went really well, we had a number of stalls including a chocolate tombola, a bottle stall and face painting.
"The PTFA will put the money back into the school by investing in books for the children.
"We are only a small school so the money raised will help us out a lot."
Pupils will enjoy a Christmas dinner next week followed by a festive performance at the village hall.