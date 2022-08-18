A-level results 2022: King Alfred Academy enjoy fantastic results

Students at The King Alfred Academy sixth form, in Highbridge, have celebrated a 'fantastic year' of results today.

Year 13 pupils saw 'amazing' A-level and BTEC results which they are now using to plan bright futures and careers at universities and apprenticeships across the country.

Principal Dan Milford, said: "Our Year 13 students have been amazing over the past two years in incredibly challenging and difficult circumstances.

"The work ethic, resilience and courage they have shown has been inspiring and it was great to see them in school today collecting their results and now preparing for the next steps of their lives.

"We are incredibly proud of them all."

King Alfred Academy A-level results. - Credit: Submitted

It was the first time students sat exams in person since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2019.

There were notable performances from several students in the year group, with Jamie Raynard being the top performer, gaining two A* grades and 2 A grades in his four subjects.

Jamie, a former Priory School student in Weston, joined the sixth form after leaving at the end of Year 11.

He is now going to Warwick University to study Physics.

Other fantastic performances were Evie Skinner, who gained A*, A and distinction star; Grace Huggins with A* and two A grades; Anya Snowball achieved A* and two A, and Erin Murray with two A grades and a distinction star.

King Alfred Academy A-level results. - Credit: Submitted

Erin will now study Clinical Psychology at Plymouth University.

She said: "Doing psychology at King Alfred has really ignited and catalysed me to do psychology further. I loved it so much."

Anya said she is 'very pleased' with her results and will now go on to study English and film studies at the University of Sussex.

She hopes to be an English teacher or screenwriter after completing seven years at The King Alfred Academy.

Grace will also now study at Kings College London.

King Alfred sixth form has grown in reputation 'considerably' over the past five years with growing numbers and consistent high performance levels in terms of grades and destinations.

The sixth form is part of The Priory Learning Trust.