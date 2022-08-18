News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Education

A-level results 2022: King Alfred Academy enjoy fantastic results

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 5:30 PM August 18, 2022
King Alfred Academy A-level results. 

King Alfred Academy A-level results. - Credit: Submitted

Students at The King Alfred Academy sixth form, in Highbridge, have celebrated a 'fantastic year' of results today.

Year 13 pupils saw 'amazing' A-level and BTEC results which they are now using to plan bright futures and careers at universities and apprenticeships across the country. 

Principal Dan Milford, said: "Our Year 13 students have been amazing over the past two years in incredibly challenging and difficult circumstances. 

"The work ethic, resilience and courage they have shown has been inspiring and it was great to see them in school today collecting their results and now preparing for the next steps of their lives. 

"We are incredibly proud of them all."

King Alfred Academy A-level results. 

King Alfred Academy A-level results. - Credit: Submitted

It was the first time students sat exams in person since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2019. 

There were notable performances from several students in the year group, with Jamie Raynard being the top performer, gaining two A* grades and 2 A grades in his four subjects. 

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Cars get caught out by tide on Weston beach
  2. 2 Council and First Bus agree to save X5 service
  3. 3 Man attacked with axe in Weston
  1. 4 Boat sinks off Weston coast
  2. 5 Move straight into this three-bedroom detached house
  3. 6 Talented Weston schoolgirls to perform professional ballet in Cardiff
  4. 7 'Tragedy' as hundreds of fish die in Weston pond
  5. 8 Horse racing, classic cars and local food at Hutton festival later this month
  6. 9 Bristol Airport braced for busiest two-day period
  7. 10 See Monster viewing platform to open next week

Jamie, a former Priory School student in Weston, joined the sixth form after leaving at the end of Year 11. 

He is now going to Warwick University to study Physics.

Other fantastic performances were Evie Skinner, who gained A*, A and distinction star; Grace Huggins with A* and two A grades; Anya Snowball achieved A* and two A, and Erin Murray with two A grades and a distinction star.

King Alfred Academy A-level results. 

King Alfred Academy A-level results. - Credit: Submitted

Erin will now study Clinical Psychology at Plymouth University.

She said: "Doing psychology at King Alfred has really ignited and catalysed me to do psychology further. I loved it so much."

Anya said she is 'very pleased' with her results and will now go on to study English and film studies at the University of Sussex.

She hopes to be an English teacher or screenwriter after completing seven years at The King Alfred Academy.

Grace will also now study at Kings College London.

King Alfred sixth form has grown in reputation 'considerably' over the past five years with growing numbers and consistent high performance levels in terms of grades and destinations. 

The sixth form is part of The Priory Learning Trust.

King Alfred School Academy
Highbridge News

Don't Miss

The man was on the roof of a house in Prospect Place, Weston.

Pictures show police deal with man on rooftops in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Boulevard and Gerard Road will be two roads used in the pilot scheme. 

North Somerset Council

Consultation on resident parking zones launched to reduce traffic in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Officers are keen to trace the driver of this blue Mini One which was seen on CCTV in the area at the time

Avon and Somerset Police

Police appeal after hit-and-run in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Cameron Fraser, age 53, attacked three women at the Windsor Castle pub in Weston.

Man jailed for savage attack on three women at Weston pub

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon