Talented students host world-class art exhibition in Highbridge

Students at a school in Highbridge got to display their stunning artwork at an exhibition earlier this month.

Talented Year 11 and 12 GSCE art students from The King Alfred School Academy showed-off work they had toiled over all academic year.

Principal Dan Milford, said: "This was a fabulous exhibition of art with some amazing talented students able to get a wider audience for their work."

Art teacher, Maya Wallis, said: "The students produced some really fantastic work and are a credit to themselves after having an entire year of having to work outside of the art department with minimal materials and equipment.

"We really are proud of them all."

Students taking part are members of the school’s sixth form department which is part of The Priory Learning Trust.

The school says its sixth form has a 100 per cent pass rate, with many students going onto top universities and apprenticeships across the country.