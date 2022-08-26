News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
GCSE results 2022: King Alfred Academy students show 'incredible resilience'

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:16 PM August 26, 2022
The King Alfred Academy GCSE results.

The King Alfred Academy GCSE results. - Credit: Submitted

Students at The King Alfred School Academy, in Highbridge, saw a 'brilliant' set of first exam results formally sat since the start of the Covid pandemic. 

GCSE pupils at the school saw their 'incredible resilience, positivity and work ethic' pay-off as brilliant results graced the students. 

Principal Dan Milford, said: "We all feel incredibly proud of every one of the students in Year 11, as they have performed so well despite the challenges and difficulties of the past two to three years. 

"To see happy young people opening their envelopes with smiles on their faces makes all the hard work worthwhile and we really wish all of them the very best of luck on the next steps of their educational journey. 

"It is really great to see that many of our Year 11 students will be staying on at our wonderful sixth form centre in September."

Top performers in the year group included Catherine Taylor, who scored five grade 9s and four at grade 8s. 

Evie Jones achieved two grade 9s, four grade 8s, two grade 7s and a distinction star; Isabelle Thomas was also a top performer with two grade 9s, two grade 8s, four grades 7, and one grade 6.

Dozens of the students will now continue their academic journey at The King Alfred School Academy sixth form.

