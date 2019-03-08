Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

King Alfred School staff thrilled with continued A-level results improvements

PUBLISHED: 12:48 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 15 August 2019

King Alfred School students celebrate receiving their A-level results. Picture: Sarah Smith

King Alfred School students celebrate receiving their A-level results. Picture: Sarah Smith

Sarah Smith

Staff at the King Alfred School are thrilled with the academy's continued improvement in A-level results.

King Alfred student Kesiah Johnson received an A and two Bs. Picture: Sarah SmithKing Alfred student Kesiah Johnson received an A and two Bs. Picture: Sarah Smith

Vice principal Sebastian Witts said: "Our A*-C grades are up five per cent and we have had a two per cent increase in A-A* grades.

"Its great for the school and is a testament to the journey we have been on and I am looking forward to our continued success."

Unfortunately, King Alfred's principal, Nathan Jenkins could not make it to the school to celebrate with students as his car had suffered a puncture on the M4.

However, he did tweet this message to pupils: "So disappointed I didn't get to see the students today but absolutely thrilled with their results. So pleased that their hard work has paid off and their futures look so bright. Well done everyone."

Student Kesiah Johnson who got two Bs and an A, said: "In the end I want to go and work for Unicef or Amnesty international, but I wanted to get a degree in history first.

"I'm really interested in the migrant crisis and want to try and help there however I can."

Keziah is going on to study ancient history at Cardiff University.

Ella Dollery, who is going on to study education at the University of Brighton, was delighted with her results, especially her A* distinction in sport.

She said: "I already had an unconditional offer but I set myself a target anyway, and I beat it."

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Owners ordered to fix fire-ravaged Weston hotel in six months

Lynton Hotel looking in a bad way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Owners ordered to fix fire-ravaged Weston hotel in six months

Lynton Hotel looking in a bad way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

LIVE: Students get grades on A-level results day

A-level students picking up their exam results at Backwell School on August 15, 2019. Picture: Mark Atherton

PICTURES: Thousands enjoy annual Apex Park Playday 2019

Apex Park Playday 2019 in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: ‘Superb’ A-level results achieved at Churchill Academy

Headteacher Chris Hildrew, Rachel Bowman and Alice Vaughn.Picture: Churchill Academy

King Alfred School staff thrilled with continued A-level results improvements

King Alfred School students celebrate receiving their A-level results. Picture: Sarah Smith

Town council tackles antisocial behaviour problems at ‘disgusting’ Weston park

Ellenborough Park East is owned by Weston Town Council. Picture: Lee Bateman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists