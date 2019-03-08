King Alfred School staff thrilled with continued A-level results improvements

King Alfred School students celebrate receiving their A-level results.

Staff at the King Alfred School are thrilled with the academy's continued improvement in A-level results.

King Alfred student Kesiah Johnson received an A and two Bs.

Vice principal Sebastian Witts said: "Our A*-C grades are up five per cent and we have had a two per cent increase in A-A* grades.

"Its great for the school and is a testament to the journey we have been on and I am looking forward to our continued success."

Unfortunately, King Alfred's principal, Nathan Jenkins could not make it to the school to celebrate with students as his car had suffered a puncture on the M4.

However, he did tweet this message to pupils: "So disappointed I didn't get to see the students today but absolutely thrilled with their results. So pleased that their hard work has paid off and their futures look so bright. Well done everyone."

Student Kesiah Johnson who got two Bs and an A, said: "In the end I want to go and work for Unicef or Amnesty international, but I wanted to get a degree in history first.

"I'm really interested in the migrant crisis and want to try and help there however I can."

Keziah is going on to study ancient history at Cardiff University.

Ella Dollery, who is going on to study education at the University of Brighton, was delighted with her results, especially her A* distinction in sport.

She said: "I already had an unconditional offer but I set myself a target anyway, and I beat it."