Highbridge student wins MoD apprenticeship

King Alfred School Academy student, Lewis Priest has won an aprenticeship with the MoD. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

A student from Highbridge has won an apprenticeship with the Ministry of Defence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King Alfred School Academy sixth form student, Lewis Priest, will start the apprenticeship in September.

Head of sixth form Jonathan Gaskell said: “We are delighted that after such a gruelling and rigorous application process, Lewis has been offered such a prestigious apprenticeship by the Ministry of Defence.

“They obviously recognise the high aspirations and talent that the The Priory Learning Trust sixth form nurtures.”

A King Alfred School Academ spokesman added: “Lewis was student union president for the sixth form, representing the student body and a terrific role model for all the younger students.

“He also helped to organise the school’s annual rag week which raised more than £5,000 for trust charity, ICM.”

King Alfred’s sixth form is part of The Priory Learning Trust and accepts students from Highbridge, Burnham, and Weston.