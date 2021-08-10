A-level results: Kings of Wessex students celebrate 'fantastic' results

Gallery

Published: 12:53 PM August 10, 2021

After an exceptional year, students at Kings of Wessex Sixth are celebrating their A-level and Level 3 vocational results today (Tuesday).

A school spokesman said the students have shown 'great resilience and determination' and have worked 'incredibly hard' to achieve these excellent results.

Kings of Wessex students celebrated their A-level results. - Credit: Wessex Learning Trust

They added: "This has been a challenging year for all our students and these fantastic results highlight their determination and resolve. Throughout their sixth form career, they have experienced disruption and lost learning, restrictions in accessing wider opportunities, and limited chances to visit their desired future destinations.

"Despite this, each one has managed to secure their next life stages, including highly competitive apprenticeships and exceptional higher education places.

"This student group have been fantastic ambassadors for the academy, our community and young people."

Among this year group were a number of outstanding achievements. Benjamin Cave Calland achieved four A* grades and has secured a place at Oxford University to study chemistry.

Grace Dodd is going on to study film studies and English literature at the University of Manchester having achieved four A* grades.

Sarah Moreman achieved four A* grades and is planning to study cognitive science at the University of Edinburgh.

A place at Glasgow University to study literature with English languages and linguistics also awaits Thea Scott who achieved three A* grades in English language, literature, sociology and an A grade in business studies.

Further excellent results were achieved by Amy Anderson, Lawrence Atton, Thomas Bishop, Eleanor Bray, Caitlin Tolton all of whom achieved three A* grades. Thomas Bishop takes up an apprenticeship with Dyson while university places at esteemed institutions await the others.

Kings’ students also demonstrated exceptional progress since the end of their GCSE studies, with many having worked hard to secure their future next steps. Among these many achievements, Madison Ballam is planning to study cardiac physiology in Southampton, Sophie Burrows will study psychology at Manchester and Rhys Blake has secured a place to study medicine.

Headteacher, David Wiltshire, said: “I am delighted for the students that their hard work and enthusiasm has been rewarded.

"I am deeply proud of their resilience and it is fantastic to be able to celebrate their successes. I’d like to thank parents for their support throughout their son or daughter’s schooling, especially during this last academic year. I wish them every success for their future.

"I am certain each of them will build upon their successes and be highly successful as they pursue their chosen pathway."

