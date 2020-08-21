Kings of Wessex students celebrate ‘superb’ set of GCSE results

Pupils from Kings of Wessex Academy celebrated their achievements as they picked up their GCSE results yesterday (THursday).

Gavin Ball, chief executive of the Wessex Learning Trust, said students should be ‘incredibly proud’ of their hard work and commitment over the past three years, especially in the face of such unprecedented circumstances.

Some exceptional performances include Tabitha Fuller who received 12 grade 9s and Abigail Campbell who achieved 13 grade 8s and above.

Alexander Cramp, Johannah Mathew and Billy Nash collected eleven grade 8s and above, and Maisie Sharp achieved 10 grade 8 and above.

Gavin Ball, who is also the outgoing executive headteacher, said: “Every student should feel proud of the work they have undertaken throughout their education to get to this point in time and the achievements they have made.

“In this unprecedented year they have shown themselves to be dedicated and resilient young people. I wish each and every individual good luck in their next steps and we look forward to welcoming many of you back. I know with their continued belief in themselves they will succeed.”