Trust argues A-Level results ‘may be unfair’ to students

The Kings Of Wessex Academy students have celebrated gaining their A-Level results. Picture: The Kings Of Wessex Academy The Kings Of Wessex Academy

A learning trust has argued the process to issue students’ A-Level qualifications based off their mock exams may be unfair, after it has seen a large number of results reduced by a grade.

The Wessex Learning Trust has not revealed the overall A-Level and vocational courses pass rates achieved by students at The Kings Of Wessex Academy in Cheddar today (Thursday), because the way results have been calculated ‘does not sit right’ with chief executive, Gavin Ball.

The trust says students should instead be issued results which reflect their predicted grade, and says this will ‘eliminate the unfairness’ of having their mock exams determine their A-Level qualifications.

The news comes after many students have not been able to attend school since March as a result of the coronvairus pandemic.

Mr Ball also went on to say that universities had already allocated places to students a week before the A-Level results were issued today.

He argues that the mock grade appeal process should have been issued before universities made their offers and filled their allocation of places to avoid students’ disappointment.

Mr Ball said: “While the overall headlines for Kings is still actually very good, my concern is for our students.

“The extremely late decision to allow an appeals process based on mock exams was issued by the national media yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

“We still have not heard anything about the process in school.

“My opinion is that students should now be awarded their centre assessed grade (predicted grade) which will help to level the playing field across the UK, as well as eliminate the unfairness of a nationally applied computer algorithm which, quite frankly, does not sit well with me at Kings.

“The immediate focus is to secure the next step of progression for our students, who have achieved some wonderful university and apprenticeship places and we must celebrate that, along with their academic achievements.”

The academy has staff working both today and tomorrow to help students appeal their A-Level results.

It has also set up an appeals email and telephone hotline this morning.

Some of the top-performing students at The Kings Of Wessex include Lizzie Arnold and Alex Cullum, who achieved four A*s, and two A*s and two As respectively.

Lizzie intends to continue her studies in physics at Durham University, while Alex will take up his place to study economics at the University of Warwick.

Miriam Mitchell achieved two A*s and one A grade, and she will study English literature at Durham University.