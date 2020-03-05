Independent pre-school moves from parish hall after 52 years

Locking Pre-School has moved to the primary school site Archant

A nursery in Locking has moved location after spending more than 50 years in a parish hall.

Locking Pre-school has moved to a purpose-built facility within Locking Primary School, in Meadow Drive.

The new facility has free flow into an outdoor learning area, where children can take part in activities such as forest school and growing fruit and vegetables.

A spokesperson said management of the pre-school remained with Claire Stirrup's qualified team and that it was still independently run.

They said: "As a dedicated preschool facility, children will now be able to have their artwork on display, instilling a sense of pride and achievement. Having the preschool move onto the primary school site will enable many young children an easier transition from preschool to school at four or five years old. They will already be familiar with the journey to school and may recognise older children and staff, as well as the surroundings."