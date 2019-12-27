Lollipop man retires after two decades of service

Lollipop man Pete Eaton retired after more than 20 years. Picture: Lorraine Hopkinson-Parker. Lorraine Hopkinson-Parker

A popular school caretaker and lollipop man from Backwell has retired at the end of term.

Pete Eaton has helped children from Backwell Junior School and West Leigh Infant Schools cross the road safely for more than 20 years.

Mr E, as he is known by the children was often asked what flavour his lollipop was by pupils and every day he would say a different flavour.

This tradition was passed from parents to children and Mr E said he has never tired of answering this question thousands of times and watching the children smile at his whacky responses.

On Friday, Mr Eaton carried out his final patrol with a 'turkey and Christmas dinner' flavoured lollipop while dressed in festive attire.

Mr E was greeted by a large crowd of grateful parents, children and carers who presented him with gifts and cards to thank him for his more than two decades of service to the children of Backwell.