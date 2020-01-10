Advanced search

Nursery closes doors after 'continuous struggles' with funding and cutting of staff

PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 January 2020

Little Angels Mead Vale closed on January 2.

Little Angels Mead Vale closed on January 2.

A Mead Vale nursery has closed down due to 'huge financial difficulties'.

Little Angels Mead Vale was closed with immediate effect on January 2.

The nursery, in Nightingale Court, cared for as many as 56 children aged one to four.

Its closure follows a damning Ofsted report, which found that not all children at the nursery were 'happy' or 'safe'.

The education watchdog said the 'quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development of the children and the leadership and management at the nursery was all inadequate'.

In her report, Ofsted inspector Rachel Williams, who visited the nursery in November, said: "Not all children are happy and safe at the nursery.

"Leaders and managers do not ensure staff understand their roles and responsibilities regarding how they supervise children and deploy themselves to ensure children remain safe."

The report also highlighted a high level of behavioural incidents - many unseen by staff - where children had hurt one another.

She added: "There are a high number of un-witnessed injuries and behavioural incidents.

"Staff do not supervise children well enough, and leaders do not ensure staff deployment is effective in reducing these occurrences."

Children aged two and above have been offered another place at Little Angels Weston, which has not been affected.

Staff have also been offered a transfer to the Weston site.

A nursery spokesman said: "Little Angels Mead Vale has closed with immediate effect as of January 2.

"This is due to the continuous struggles we face with Government funding and staff shortages, meaning we have been faced with huge financial difficulties with being a new setting opening in September 2018.

"A sale for the nursery was a possibility with the shareholders, but, unfortunately, this fell through.

"This has been a very hard decision for all involved and the lovely staff who have lost their jobs, and the children and parents this has affected.

"This has truly been a devastating time, and we would like to thank everybody for their continued support."

