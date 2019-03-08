School dog features on TV show

Luna with Julie Bonney and pupils celebrating her 1st birthday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A primary school's furry friend made an appearance on a television show.

Mead Vale Primary School's labrador, Luna, was featured in Channel 4's programme Puppy School on Friday, which coincided with her first birthday.

Luna has been at the school since she was 10 weeks old and started with the reception class last September.

Headteacher Jason Nicolaides said: "We were very excited to celebrate Luna's first birthday last week.

"Although she is still in training, Luna is already a valued member of the team and brings a smile to all who meet her.

"Luna is able to support those children who sometimes find coming into school difficult, as well as a supporting those during the daily mile.

"We are all looking forward to her role growing withing our school when her training is completed."

Luna's episode of Puppy School is available to watch on All 4.