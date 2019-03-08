Primary school pupils make donations to Weston Foodbank

Year six pupils from Mead Vale Primary School helping to load foodstuffs collected during their harvest festival into a van from Weston Food Bank. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Youngsters donated bags of food to a Weston charity that helps vulnerable people across the area.

Year six pupils of Mead Vale Primary School donated cereals, pasta and tinned goods collected from their harvest assembly to Weston Foodbank.

Children made pumpkins from orange paper, on which they had written what they were thankful for.

Pumpkins were placed on to the harvest table and youngsters reflected on their thankful thoughts during the assembly.

Children also brought in their harvest gifts of food and toiletries, these will be distributed to the community through the Foodbank.

Year six pupils from Mead Vale Primary School handing over foodstuffs collected during their harvest festival to Frederique Wigmore (manager) and Sherry Franklin (volunteer) from Weston Food Bank. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Foodbank manager, Frederique Wigmore, and volunteer Sherry Franklin led the assembly and gave thanks for the gifts, followed by a brief talk about where their food would go.

The charity helped twice as many children during the summer holidays as in 2018.