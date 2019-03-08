Advanced search

Primary school pupils make donations to Weston Foodbank

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 October 2019

Year six pupils from Mead Vale Primary School helping to load foodstuffs collected during their harvest festival into a van from Weston Food Bank. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Youngsters donated bags of food to a Weston charity that helps vulnerable people across the area.

Year six pupils of Mead Vale Primary School donated cereals, pasta and tinned goods collected from their harvest assembly to Weston Foodbank.

Children made pumpkins from orange paper, on which they had written what they were thankful for.

Pumpkins were placed on to the harvest table and youngsters reflected on their thankful thoughts during the assembly.

Children also brought in their harvest gifts of food and toiletries, these will be distributed to the community through the Foodbank.

MORE: Foodbank demand over the summer created strain on supplies ahead of busiest time of year.

Foodbank manager, Frederique Wigmore, and volunteer Sherry Franklin led the assembly and gave thanks for the gifts, followed by a brief talk about where their food would go.

The charity helped twice as many children during the summer holidays as in 2018.

