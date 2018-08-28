Youngster makes donation to Weston Foodbank

Emilia Weeks raised £157 for Weston Foodbank. Picture: Ellie Young Archant

A Mead Vale youngster has sold handmade festive goods to help those who need food over Christmas.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six-year-old Emilia Weeks has raised £157 for Weston’s Foodbank.

She was encouraged to raise funds following a harvest assembly at the primary school, in Kestrel Drive.

Ella collected money on a JustGiving page and made and sold Christmas decorations.

Her brother Finley, also a pupil at the primary school, helped in the process.

Emilia and her mum researched, budgeted and shopped for their food to make the most of her collection, and presented the items to the foodbank on Tuesday morning.

The primary school’s deputy headteacher Beth Langley praised Emilia for her great efforts.

She said: “Emilia was inspired after our assembly and we are so proud of what she has done.”

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emilia-weeks