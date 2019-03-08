Advanced search

Historic buildings in Weston will open their doors to the public this month

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 September 2019

The volunteers are looking forward to the Heritage Open Days

The volunteers are looking forward to the Heritage Open Days

Archant

Hundreds of people are expected to attend this years Heritage Open Days taking place this month.

The national festival, which invites the public to explore historic buildings some of which are usually closed to the general public, will start on September 13 until September 22.

People will have access to the first electric lift in Weston, St Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church, in Grove Road, designed by Hans Price and an exclusive archaaeology display at Yatton rugby football club will also be showcased, and many more.

North Somerset Council's Heritage and Regeneration Champion, Cllr John Crockford-Hawley said: "There are numerous places of historic and architectural interest in and around North Somerset.

"It's wonderful to see so many opening their doors during this September's Heritage Open Days."For more information, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/heritageactionzone

Most Read

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Council serves Birnbeck Pier repairs notice

Wahid Samady and Michael Ross of CNM Estates. Picture: David Kenneford

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Council serves Birnbeck Pier repairs notice

Wahid Samady and Michael Ross of CNM Estates. Picture: David Kenneford

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Netball: Hutton Moor Trailblazers collect trophy

Hutton Moor Trailblazers celebrate

Historic buildings in Weston will open their doors to the public this month

The volunteers are looking forward to the Heritage Open Days

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Win tickets to The Sensational 60’s Experience in Weston

The Sensational 60's Experience Show.

Village council declares climate emergency

Yatton Recreation Ground and Hangstones Pavilion.Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists