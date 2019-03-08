Historic buildings in Weston will open their doors to the public this month

The volunteers are looking forward to the Heritage Open Days Archant

Hundreds of people are expected to attend this years Heritage Open Days taking place this month.

The national festival, which invites the public to explore historic buildings some of which are usually closed to the general public, will start on September 13 until September 22.

People will have access to the first electric lift in Weston, St Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church, in Grove Road, designed by Hans Price and an exclusive archaaeology display at Yatton rugby football club will also be showcased, and many more.

North Somerset Council's Heritage and Regeneration Champion, Cllr John Crockford-Hawley said: "There are numerous places of historic and architectural interest in and around North Somerset.

"It's wonderful to see so many opening their doors during this September's Heritage Open Days."For more information, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/heritageactionzone