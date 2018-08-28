Advanced search

Christmas fair raises thousands for school

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 December 2018

Maddie Merreywether meeting Father Christmas. Picture: Lorraine Young

Archant

Staff and families raised more than £3,000 at a primary school’s Christmas fair.

Mendip Green Primary School, in Greenwood Road, hosted its festive fundraiser and managed to accumulate £3,200.

The children and families were able to enjoy traditional games including bottle and chocolate tombolla, plus knock santa off the chimney.

Youngsters could also relax in the popular children’s only room, where they could wrap presents for their parents with the help of staff.

The school’s pupil and support work manager Lorraine Young said: “Of course the main reason is to raise the much-needed funds to enhance the fun and learning at Mendip Green.

“We had the support of our fantastic PTA and we raised an incredible amount.

“My thanks to Jo Belbin, Amanda Manaton and Kate Breakey who head the PTA and put in hours above and beyond to make it the success it was.”

Christmas fair raises thousands for school

