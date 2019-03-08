Can you help primary school in its efforts to improve the environment?

Mendip Green Primary School pupils are appealing for crisp packets and sweet wrappers for their Terracycling scheme, recycling waste plastic into benches and playground equipment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Youngsters in Worle are appealing for bags of empty crisps packets and sweet wrappers as they aim to improve the environment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mendip Green Primary School pupils are appealing for crisp packets and sweet wrappers for their Terracycling scheme, recycling waste plastic into benches and playground equipment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mendip Green Primary School pupils are appealing for crisp packets and sweet wrappers for their Terracycling scheme, recycling waste plastic into benches and playground equipment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Since June, pupils of Mendip Green Primary School have been taking part in a TerraCycle scheme, recycling rubbish which can then be made into useful objects such as benches and playgrounds.

TerraCycle is an innovative company which has become a global leader in recycling typically hard-to-recycle waste.

Mendip Green Primary School pupils are appealing for crisp packets and sweet wrappers for their Terracycling scheme, recycling waste plastic into benches and playground equipment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mendip Green Primary School pupils are appealing for crisp packets and sweet wrappers for their Terracycling scheme, recycling waste plastic into benches and playground equipment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Teacher Sam Green said: "My school and I are very keen to spread the word of TerraCycling to the public and to promote our school as a drop off point for this scheme.

"The children have been busy gathering the rubbish and want to collect more.

Mendip Green Primary School pupils are appealing for crisp packets and sweet wrappers for their Terracycling scheme, recycling waste plastic into benches and playground equipment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mendip Green Primary School pupils are appealing for crisp packets and sweet wrappers for their Terracycling scheme, recycling waste plastic into benches and playground equipment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"We are currently the only school in Weston and Worle running this hugely important scheme."

Anyone who wants to donate rubbish can contact the school on 01934 513791.