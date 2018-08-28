Advanced search

School office manager retires

PUBLISHED: 16:58 07 January 2019

Beverley Robinson is retiring after 22 years. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Staff of a Worle school have praised an office manager who has retired after more than 20 years of service.

Beverley Robinson worked at Mendip Green Primary School, in Greenwood Road, for 22 years and has supported two headteachers in her role, including the winner of the headteacher of the year at the 2017 Bristol Education Awards, Bruce Dale.

During her time, the school has changed from a 420-pupil, four-form entry infant school to a 642-pupil full primary, while she also saw more 300 staff members join the school.

Headteacher James Oakley said: “We are sad to see Beverley leave after two decades of fantastic service.

“She was always very welcoming and positive with children and parents.

“Beverley will be a huge loss to the staff room as she put a lot of time and effort into her work, but we wish her all the best in her thoroughly-deserved retirement.”

