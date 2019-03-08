Mercury donates 100 books to Wrington pupils

Wrington Primary School pupils receiving 100 books for their school. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Keen readers from Wrington Primary School have won 100 books.

The Mercury launched its Books For Schools campaign in October 2017 to help schools to provide a greater variety of reading materials to pupils.

Staff are invited to email in to try to win 100 books for their pupils by providing details about reading activities and schemes run at the school.

Since its launch, the Mercury has given out 2,000 books to pupils across North Somerset and Wrington Primary School is the lucky winner this month.

The school runs activities to encourage children to read more including holiday challenges which involve children and staff taking photos of themselves reading in funny places.

Prizes are awarded for the most original ones and the pictures are displayed in school.

Each class visits the library once a week and children are given recommended book lists to help them choose reads which will interest and challenge them.

Pupils are given book buddies so they can enjoy reading to each other and year five children are also paired up with pupils in year one who are struggling with reading, to help them grow in confidence.

The school holds book swaps so pupils can exchange titles with their friends and staff also run a reading bingo scheme to encourage children to read different genres.

Authors are invited in to talk to the children about writing and the school runs regular Book at Bedtime events where children wear pyjamas and tuck into hot chocolates and biscuits while staff read books to them.

The school also holds big reading events on Friday mornings when all classes take part in book-related activities.

Reading is a vital life skill and evidence shows children who can read well do better at school in all subjects and have more career opportunities in later life.

Reading can also help children to develop imaginations, empathy and social skills.

The Mercury is appealing for donations of books and gift vouchers to enable more schools to benefit from the scheme.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mercury office in Waterloo Street.

Schools interested in winning books can email vicky.angear@archant.co.uk