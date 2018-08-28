Advanced search

Pupils win 100 reads through Books For Schools campaign

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 December 2018

Headteacher Joanne Jones and pupils from Locking Primary School with the 100 books they won. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Students from a village primary school have been given 100 new books to add to their library.

The Mercury has donated 1,900 books to schools through the campaign.The Mercury has donated 1,900 books to schools through the campaign.

Locking Primary School has won the latest selection of reads through the Mercury’s Books For Schools campaign.

The school has created a book barn this year to give children a quiet place to enjoy books with friends.

The barn, named Woody Book Barn by the pupils, is carpeted and filled with bean bags.

Children are able to go in to the barn to relax and read during lessons or break times.

Headteacher Joanne Jones said: “Locking School has worked hard to focus on the attainment and enjoyment of reading over the course of the year and has achieved a lot, with, as always, a lot more to do.

“Our biggest reading initiative this year was the creation of the Woody Book Barn.

“The barn, named by one of the children has created a quiet place for children (and staff), to relax on the carpet or bean bags to read during lesson times or break times.

“The amount of money spent putting the barn in place was raised jointly by the school and our Friends of Locking School.

“While we have been able to afford a few new resources for this area, most books, comics and magazines are recycled.

“We would, therefore, really like to receive some new reading materials which could be used and shared in this fabulous reading area.”

The Mercury started launched its Books For Schools campaign in October last year as increasing funding pressures on schools meant there was less money to put towards reading materials and resources.

More: Support our Books For Schools campaign.

Evidence shows reading is key to all subjects and children who can read well also have better job opportunities in later life.

Reading is also known to boost health and wellbeing, enhance children’s imaginations and help them to develop empathy.

Thanks to generous readers, community groups and authors who have donated books and vouchers, the Mercury, and its sister paper the Times, has given out 1,900 books to pupils in North Somerset.

Donations to the appeal can be dropped off at the Mercury office, in Waterloo Street.

Schools who would like to win a selection can email vicky.angear@archant.co.uk with details of the reading initiatives run in school.

