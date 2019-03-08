Mercury gives out 2,000 books through reading campaign

Wrington Primary School pupils receiving a 100 books for their school. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

The Mercury would like to thank everyone who has supported its successful Books For Schools campaign.

Books For Schools campaign.

Books For Schools was launched by chief reporter Vicky Angear in October 2017 to help schools struggling to pay for new books due to funding cuts.

Since it began, the Mercury has given out 2,000 books to schools across North Somerset.

Vicky Angear handing over school books to Mendip Green School headteacher James Oakley and the school's reading champions. Vicky Angear handing over school books to Mendip Green School headteacher James Oakley and the school's reading champions.

The campaign has now come to an end, but we would like to thank the public and local authors for donating books and the generous community groups who sent in gift vouchers and cash towards the appeal.

Vicky said: "We would like to thank everyone who has donated books, gift vouchers and money to our Books For Schools campaign.

"A big thank you also goes to Usborne for teaming up with us to run sponsored reads and to Clevedon Community Bookshop and Portishead Town Council for helping to store donations from members of the public.

"We started the campaign to help schools to provide new books for their pupils because reading is such an important life skill

"We are thrilled to have been able to give out so many books and we hope it will encourage more pupils to take up reading for pleasure."

Reading is one of the most important skills a child can learn and evidence shows children who can read well do better at school and have access to more career opportunities.

Reading is also known to boost health and wellbeing, enhance children's imaginations and help them to develop empathy.

Through the Books For Schools campaign, we gave out 100 books to a school each month, which were added to libraries and classrooms.

Schools keen to win a selection of books were asked to write in to the Mercury to tell us about the initiatives they run in school.

Mendip Green Primary School in Worle was one of the schools to benefit.

The school's deputy head Torie Walton said: "We embrace a love of reading at Mendip Green and providing the children with a wide range of quality children's literature is always a key priority of ours.

"Being selected as part of this campaign was fantastic. The books we were awarded were given to our lunchtime reading club and the children have loved exploring and sharing them - thank you."