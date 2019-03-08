Advanced search

Families enjoy crafts at messy church

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 January 2019

Children and volunteers at Winscombe Messy Church. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Children and volunteers at Winscombe Messy Church. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Families got creative at a messy church event in Winscombe at the weekend, which saw a range of arts and crafts activities take place.

The event was held at St James’s Church hall, in Woodborough Road.

Art skills were put to the test with painting and craft sessions which were held throughout the day.

Children learned about the story of the three wise men, who brought gifts to the baby Jesus after his birth in a manger in Bethlehem.

Fantastic art was created based on the story and the theme of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

Children also enjoyed music, stories, games and a tasty lunch served in the church hall.

The next messy church session will take place at St James’s Church hall on February 9 from 10.30am-1pm.

