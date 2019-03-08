Families enjoy crafts at messy church

Children and volunteers at Winscombe Messy Church. Picture MARK ATHERTON Archant

Families got creative at a messy church event in Winscombe at the weekend, which saw a range of arts and crafts activities take place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event was held at St James’s Church hall, in Woodborough Road.

Art skills were put to the test with painting and craft sessions which were held throughout the day.

Children learned about the story of the three wise men, who brought gifts to the baby Jesus after his birth in a manger in Bethlehem.

Fantastic art was created based on the story and the theme of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

Children also enjoyed music, stories, games and a tasty lunch served in the church hall.

The next messy church session will take place at St James’s Church hall on February 9 from 10.30am-1pm.