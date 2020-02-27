Pupils brighten up school with artwork

Head teacher Katharine Jordan (centre), with teachers Rev Turner and Paul Gibbs and their ceramic portraits, pupils Tom, Nella, Ashton and Kayliegh, and members of Carantoc Art Pottery Studio Penny Price (front), Shannon White and Bekah Whitfield. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Talented pupils from a Weston-super-Mare school have been brightening up their classrooms with staff portraits and artwork.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school logo recreated in clay by Milton Park Primary School pupils and members of Carantoc Art Pottery Studio. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The school logo recreated in clay by Milton Park Primary School pupils and members of Carantoc Art Pottery Studio. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children from Milton Park Primary School have been working with Penny from Carantoc Art studio during a six-week project to produce a colourful display.

Pupils designed a school logo, drew portraits of staff and teachers and created butterflies and fish which will be displayed throughout the school.

Th school, which is part of the Extended Learning Academies Network multi-academy trust, is hoping to win the trophy for improving the school environment.

Headteacher Katharine Jordan said: "The purpose of the project was to work not only with the school but the local community and to produce a display.

Ceramic staff portraits made by Milton Park Primary School pupils and members of Carantoc Art Pottery Studio. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Ceramic staff portraits made by Milton Park Primary School pupils and members of Carantoc Art Pottery Studio. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"I wanted it to reflect the work of all of our pupils."

Carantoc Art is based in Locking Moor Road and offers pottery and ceramic art courses.