Museum offering history learning packs online

Rusty will be travelling through time Archant

Weston Museum is offering history-themed home learning packs.

The museum, in Burlington Street, is currently closed because of the pandemic but it is offering families learning packs featuring the museum’s mascot, Rusty the dog.

Rusty, who has found a way to travel through time, will be visiting a different era each week.

The learning packs are primarily aimed at pupils aged five to 11 with activity suggestions and instructions for tasks that can be carried out in the home or garden using available materials.

They will also be accompanied by a weekly cartoon of Rusty’s adventures drawn by Sam Potter, one of the museum’s volunteers.

The first of these can be viewed on the museum website in its new Digital Museum section or the museum’s YouTube channel and is titled Rusty Builds a Roundhouse.

Katherine Bell, learning and events officer, said: “We’re really excited that families will still be able to join in with the learning and fun we have at the museum.”

The learning packs can be accessed from www.westonmuseum.org.