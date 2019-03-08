Advanced search

School figures call for primary school tests to end

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 June 2019

The exams test children's reading, writing and maths.

A public meeting heard a call to end the high stakes testing regime in primary schools.

Education players in Weston made the case against SATs and all high stakes testing at a meeting on May 22.

The National Education Union (NEU) hosted the meeting with headteachers, Labour and Liberal Democrat representatives.

Patrick Keating, who will represent the Lib Dems at the next General Election in Weston, said: "From scandalously small budgets to overly bureaucratic testing regimes, teachers and pupils face too many stresses to deliver a well rounded education."

NEU secretary for North Somerset Jon Reddiford argued SATs were both 'costly' and 'pointless'.

The NEU is going to be balloting all primary members for a boycott of all high stakes testing, most notably SATS, for the next academic year.

Mr Reddiford added: "Support of parents, headteachers and residents is all going to be vital if we are to end these useless and damaging tests."

