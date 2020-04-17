93 per cent of applciants granted first choice reception
PUBLISHED: 10:10 19 April 2020
North Somerset Council confirmed the choices on April 16.
Close to 93 per cent of school reception applicants were offered their first choice preference, North Somerset Council has confirmed.
Furthermore, 98.4 per cent were offered one of their three preferred schools.
Councillor Catherine Gibbons said: “I’m very pleased that such a high percentage of on-time applicants have been allocated their first preference school.”
Overall, just 36 applicants did not receive an offer from their selected choices, 18 of whom selected just one preference.
Cllr Gibbons added: “We always encourage applicants to use all of their three preference opportunities when making their choices.
“All applicants have been offered a preferred school or, for the remaining 36, their next nearest school with a space.”
Information on the schools can be found online www.n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/schools-learning/admissions
