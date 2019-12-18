Gallery

Children put on top nativity concerts before Christmas holidays begin

St Martin's School reception Nativity play. Archant

Children have taken to the stage to entertain and educate their parents of the meaning of Christmas.

Year one pupils at St Martin's Primary School, in Worle, held their nativity play this week, before term finished.

The youngsters from various schools such as Yatton Infant School and Mark First Academy dressed up as angels, the three wise men, angels and stars as they told the story of Jesus' birthday.

Mark school held its nativity play called A Midwife Crisis at Holy Cross Church.

Each class played a part in a journey to witness the birth of baby Jesus.

The midwife, assisted by her faithful donkey, saw stars, shepherds, sheep, angels, kings and villagers, eventually finding the baby Jesus born in a stable.

Teacher Helen George said: "With beautiful singing and dancing the audience were captured by the meaning of Christmas."