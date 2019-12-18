Advanced search

Children put on top nativity concerts before Christmas holidays begin

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 December 2019

St Martin's School reception Nativity play.

St Martin's School reception Nativity play.

Archant

Children have taken to the stage to entertain and educate their parents of the meaning of Christmas.

St Martin's School reception Nativity play.St Martin's School reception Nativity play.

Year one pupils at St Martin's Primary School, in Worle, held their nativity play this week, before term finished.

The youngsters from various schools such as Yatton Infant School and Mark First Academy dressed up as angels, the three wise men, angels and stars as they told the story of Jesus' birthday.

Mark school held its nativity play called A Midwife Crisis at Holy Cross Church.

Each class played a part in a journey to witness the birth of baby Jesus.

St Martin's School year one Nativity.St Martin's School year one Nativity.

The midwife, assisted by her faithful donkey, saw stars, shepherds, sheep, angels, kings and villagers, eventually finding the baby Jesus born in a stable.

Teacher Helen George said: "With beautiful singing and dancing the audience were captured by the meaning of Christmas."

Most Read

Bristol Airport’s £100 fines for drivers caught dropping passengers outside designated zones

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Nursery to open in Worle in new year

New nursery Executive Tots Day Nursery is conducting open days before its January opening. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Tributes paid to Tony Britton, 95, whose career began in Weston

Pageants still take place around the world, but we don't get them like this around Weston-super-Mare these days. Actor Tony Britton is pictured here, with the eight finalists in the Modern Venus contest.

Pictures: Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre

Ele and Phoebe from the Banwell Pottery at the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

