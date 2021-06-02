New Culture Makers scheme launched in Weston
- Credit: Culture Weston
Culture Weston is calling on people in Weston to join a new team of culture makers to help make a difference as safe, outdoors events return to the town.
In the coming months, creative activities have been planned by a range of local organisations, including music, dance, comedy, theatre, poetry, street art and more, taking place in an array of locations from parks to public squares.
Culture makers aims to harness people power from those who can give a little of their time to assist at these events and support others wishing to access cultural experiences.
There is something for everyone to be involved in, from volunteering a few hours at a one-off event to helping out at larger festivals.
Becky Condron, Culture Weston’s community connector, said: “Whether you want to build existing social connections, make new friendships, enhance your skills or simply support your local community, Culture Makers invites residents to get in touch and help make Weston zing with creativity.
“By giving your time, you’ll be playing an important part in bringing a programme of culture to the town and also have the chance to enjoy the many great events coming this way.”
To get involved, email becky@cultureweston.org.uk
