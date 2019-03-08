New sports kit for Weston-super-Mare school

Milton Park primary football kit

Pupils from a Weston school are sporting a new football kit, thanks to two of their teachers.

The football team from Milton Park Primary School has been given a free Premier League Primary Stars kit.

Rob Dempsey and Jon Parker applied to this year's Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme, which is delivered by the Football Foundation.

Their bid was successful and the school was presented with the free kit which they can wear when they represent their school in matches.

The Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme is part of an education programme which uses the appeal of premier league and professional football clubs to inspire children at primary schools to become more active.

Milton Park Primary School thanked Iain Cullum, of The T-Shirt Shop in Weston, for printing the school logo onto the shirts.