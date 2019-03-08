Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New sports kit for Weston-super-Mare school

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 July 2019

Milton Park primary football kit

Milton Park primary football kit

Pupils from a Weston school are sporting a new football kit, thanks to two of their teachers.

The football team from Milton Park Primary School has been given a free Premier League Primary Stars kit.

Rob Dempsey and Jon Parker applied to this year's Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme, which is delivered by the Football Foundation.

Their bid was successful and the school was presented with the free kit which they can wear when they represent their school in matches.

The Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme is part of an education programme which uses the appeal of premier league and professional football clubs to inspire children at primary schools to become more active.

Milton Park Primary School thanked Iain Cullum, of The T-Shirt Shop in Weston, for printing the school logo onto the shirts.

Most Read

Three-car crash blocks A370 in Weston-super-Mare

The accident site. Picture: Eleanor Young

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

Most Read

Three-car crash blocks A370 in Weston-super-Mare

The accident site. Picture: Eleanor Young

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Eastbourne 45 Somerset 44

Anders Rowe was in fine form for Somerset against Eastbourne (pic Colin Burnett)

New look for Weston Hospicecare’s Midnight Beach Walk

People taking part in last year's Midnight Beach Walk, which has been renamed the Moonlight Beach Walk.

New sports kit for Weston-super-Mare school

Milton Park primary football kit

Funeral for Weston hotelier to be held next week

John Smith was behind the historic Weston-super-Mare Smiths Hotel.

Charity shops opens in Weston-super-Mare High Street

The new Samaritans High Street charity shop.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists