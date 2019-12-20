Nursery to open in Worle in new year

A family will open a nursery in Worle in the new year.

Executive Tots Day Nursery, in Hill Road East, will cater for children aged two to five.

The nursery is the brainchild of Bev Weston and her daughters Bobby and Kelly Baldwin.

Between them, they have more than 30 years' experience in the early years sector and have worked in childcare settings across the world including Hong Kong, Cyprus and Russia.

Bev said: "Early years is where our passions lie and with this new nursery we really have been able to design everything down to the last detail.

"We believe we have a fantastic location, a beautiful building and really aim to engage with the local community and build great partnerships."