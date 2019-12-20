Advanced search

Nursery to open in Worle in new year

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 December 2019

A family will open a nursery in Worle in the new year.

Executive Tots Day Nursery, in Hill Road East, will cater for children aged two to five.

The nursery is the brainchild of Bev Weston and her daughters Bobby and Kelly Baldwin.

Between them, they have more than 30 years' experience in the early years sector and have worked in childcare settings across the world including Hong Kong, Cyprus and Russia.

Bev said: "Early years is where our passions lie and with this new nursery we really have been able to design everything down to the last detail.

"We believe we have a fantastic location, a beautiful building and really aim to engage with the local community and build great partnerships."

Most Read

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

Picture Past; Teachers strikes, hospital protests and the Christmas rush

15-month-old Andrew Webber, of Bow Cottage, Kenn, with the Aberdeen Angus calf which won him first prize at Yatton's Christmas Fat Stock Show. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Attacked by former bouncer

Girls bare boobs for bulls

Helen Brumby and Claire Weedon.

Weston man jailed for 13 years for ‘terrorising’ robbery escapes prison

Daniel Russell escaped prison on Wednesday. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary

Most Read

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

Picture Past; Teachers strikes, hospital protests and the Christmas rush

15-month-old Andrew Webber, of Bow Cottage, Kenn, with the Aberdeen Angus calf which won him first prize at Yatton's Christmas Fat Stock Show. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Attacked by former bouncer

Girls bare boobs for bulls

Helen Brumby and Claire Weedon.

Weston man jailed for 13 years for ‘terrorising’ robbery escapes prison

Daniel Russell escaped prison on Wednesday. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Somerset sign Australian batsman Wade

Australia's Matthew Wade leaves the pitch after being dismissed during day four of the fifth test match at The Kia Oval, London.

Weston’s win over Harrow Borough was a turning point in their season says Laird

Scott Laird shows his apprecation to the supporters who travelled to Swindon Supermarine. (Picture: Will.T.Photography)

Portishead skatepark location hunt may finally end after long search

Campaigners calling for a new skatepark in Portishead.

Nursery to open in Worle in new year

Readers discuss Weston’s dog bins

Dog Bin Letter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists