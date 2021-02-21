New pre-school opens in Somerset village

Published: 7:00 AM February 21, 2021

The trust says the new team at the pre-school will ensure the children have an ‘enjoyable and inspiring time’ as they take their first steps into the world of education. - Credit: Wessex Learning Trust

A new pre-school has opened at a village primary school in Somerset.

The pre-school, which is housed in a new building at Brent Knoll Primary School, opened in January and employs five members of staff with many years of experience in early years education between them.

Brent Knoll Primary School now caters for children aged 2 to 11, who can eventually attend either the Kings of Wessex Academy in Cheddar or King Alfred’s in Burnham once they leave the preschool at the end of Key Stage 2.

The new pre-school manager, Miss Richens, is also the early years’ teacher at the school who is set to ensure children who progress into the Reception class have a seamless transition.

Headteacher Chris Burman said: “This term, we were delighted to meet our newest and youngest members of the school and we all really look forward to embracing them as part of our wonderful Brent Knoll Primary School community.

“During the first few days of term, the pre-schoolers got to know the staff, their new room and to go out on walks to experience the lovely, peaceful environment of Brent Knoll village.”

The Wessex Learning Trust oversees Brent Knoll Primary School as well as more than ten other places of learning in the Cheddar Valley, including those in Axbridge, Draycott and Rodney Stoke and East Brent.

The trust now has pre-schools in all of its first and primary schools, furthering its commitment to providing a ‘top-quality education' for all its children who are aged two to 19.

Chief executive of the trust, Gavin Ball, said: “The addition of a pre-school at Brent Knoll Primary School is testament to the Wessex Learning Trust’s commitment to growth and the creation of centres of educational excellence which serve the needs of all the children in our care.

“We are very excited to see what Brent Knoll’s newest children will get up to.”

Parents who are interested in their child attending the preschool should contact directly on 01278 760546 or email office@brentknoll.somerset.sch.uk