Winterstoke Hundred Academy to open to new pupils next September

North Somerset Enterprise and Technology College. Picture: Google Maps

A new secondary school will be opening its doors to pupils in September 2020.

The Winterstoke Hundred Academy will welcome year seven and year 12 pupils into its state-of-the-art facilities next year.

The school, which was previously known as the North Somerset Enterprise and Technology College (NSETC), has been taken over by the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF) - a multi-academy trust which oversees four other schools in Weston.

CLF runs Hans Price, Broadoak, Haywood Village and Herons' Moor academies in Weston as well as a number of academies in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Chief executive, Steve Taylor, said: "The Winterstoke Hundred Academy is the fifth school in town and it should be a very good option for children living in and around Weston.

"We are by no means the same, but we do work closely together.

"The three schools have got real strengths between them, to give young people the opportunity to nurture and grow their talents.

"Drama is extremely well established at Broadoak Academy, while dance and sport are very strong at Hans Price.

"We think the opportunity to talk about environmental science is the key aspect of provision at Winterstoke Hundred Academy, along with art, film and media.

"I think it will serve the town well."

The new school, in Beaufighter Road, will offer provision for students aged 11-19, with a school-based sixth form.

Tony Searle, the principal for Hans Price, and Broadoak's headteacher Kathleen McGillycuddy are working together to ensure provision at Winterstoke Hundred is of a high quality and complements the other two schools in the CLF.

Mr Taylor added: "It's really exciting. It's really important the people who are overseeing education provision in Weston work together to try to make sure education is as good as we can make it.

"We want people to feel like it's their school from the start."

The school, which will have capacity for 950 students, including 200 pupils aged 16 plus, will open in 2020 with year seven and year 12 pupils.

Winterstoke Hundred Academy is holding an open evening on Wednesday from 4.30-7pm so prospective pupils and parents can look around the facilities and find out more about the school.