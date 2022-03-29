New special school for 65 children to be built in Churchill

A new special school which will welcome students by September 2024 is to be built in Churchill.

The Cabot Learning Federation (CLF) will start work on a school for young people with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs later this year and hopes to secure places for up to 65 children.

It will replace an existing temporary building in Pound Lane, Nailsea, and will cater for children from ages five to 16.

An initial intake of around 20 key stage three pupils will also begin in September this year.

The new school aims to 'level up' educational outcomes and keep children engaged in learning through specialist facilities and learning programmes.

CLF will take over from Learn@MAT who was due to operate the school but withdrew due to other commitments in the region.

CLF chief executive, Steve Taylor, said: "We’re delighted to have this opportunity to extend our range of provision in North Somerset.

"This exciting new special school will join the likes of Hans Price and Broadoak Academy in the area and will add to and draw support from those schools.

"We recognise how important this new school will be in contributing to the ambitions of the local area to improve and extend its special needs provision."

CLF will work with North Somerset Council and the Department for Education to finalise the next steps of the project with a planning application expected to be submitted this summer.

A six-week consultation will launch in next month to gather feedback from potential parents and others in the community on the school's provision and interest can be registered by sending your name, email address and why you are interested in the consultation to info@clf.uk.

The council's executive member for children’s services and lifelong learning, Cllr Catherine Gibbons, said: "Providing a positive and appropriate learning environment for children and young people with SEMH needs is vital to their wellbeing, education and development.

"I am really pleased that this project is progressing.

"We are committed to ensuring our children and young people get the best start in life, and this new school will support our ambition."

CLF is a multi academy trust which also runs Haywood Village, Herons’ Moor, Winterstoke Hundred, and Uphill Village Academies in Weston and the surrounding area.