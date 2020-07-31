Advanced search

New specialist school for North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 August 2020

A new specialist school has been approved for North Somerset.

A new specialist school has been approved for North Somerset.

gpointstudio

A new specialist school in North Somerset for children with social, emotional and mental health needs has been approved by the Government.

The 64-place free school will be built in Churchill and feature specialist facilities such as sensory rooms, therapy spaces, vocational learning areas and lots of outdoor space.

Children with social, emotional and mental health needs do not currently have their own specialist school in North Somerset, and education leaders are delighted more pupils will be able to attend a school close to their home.

Learn@ Multi Academy Trust (Learn@ Mat) will run the free school, which will serve children aged five to 16.

Free schools are set up by parents, teachers, charities, academy trusts or existing schools in response to demand from the local community.

Chief executive officer of Learn@ MAT Peter Evans said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer tailored learning for children in North Somerset who need the opportunity to learn in small groups and through individual education plans.

“We have been providing places for young people from North Somerset for many years and this development will ensure those young people and similar families in the future will be able to access what they need much closer to home.

“Too often we are turning families away from our Bristol schools as we do not have enough places to offer and these young people deserve to have the opportunity to go to school as close as possible to their own community.

“Many of the young people we see have not had the best start at school for reasons that are not their fault – we aim to turn this around for them and will work closely with local primary, secondary and special schools to support an inclusive educational spectrum of provision across North Somerset.

“We will keep the local community, parents and everyone interested in our new school up to date with developments through our website and future public consultation meetings.”

Links with Weston College will help older students access a wide range of accredited learning opportunities and provide training opportunities for staff.

The school is expected to open in 2023 and Learn@MAT will work with North Somerset Council in the interim to provide some provision in other settings until the new school is ready.

The next steps will be an outline design for the school, led by the Department for Education agents MACE, followed by a planning application.

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, executive member for children’s services and lifelong learning at North Somerset Council said: “I am delighted we have this opportunity to work with Learn@ MAT to support pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs within North Somerset.

“This is one of six live SEND projects to create 178 new SEND places overall by September 2023: one project was delivered in September 2019 and another two are in progress to open this September.

“The Learn@ MAT has an excellent record of supporting children and young people with complex needs and we are thrilled to welcome them to the North Somerset community of schools.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ex-brothel owner ordered to repay £650,000 gained through crime

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston furniture shop to close

Oak Furnitureland is closing.

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Most Read

Ex-brothel owner ordered to repay £650,000 gained through crime

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston furniture shop to close

Oak Furnitureland is closing.

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

New specialist school for North Somerset

A new specialist school has been approved for North Somerset.

Free online theatre workshop to launch online

Theatre Orchard will launch a free online course. Picture: Marie-Dominique Demers-King

Olympics: A look back on the career of Fencer Tim Belson

Tim Belson landing a hit on German double Olympic champion Alexander Pusch during the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

Audrey, 7, to cycle 100 miles to fight climate change

Audrey, 7, will cycle 100 miles to fight climate change. Picture: Wessex Learning Trust

Government halts lockdown easing after rise in coronavirus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation during a briefing on coronavirus. Picture: PA Images