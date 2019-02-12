Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New Zealand cricketer visits Worle school

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 March 2019

St Martin's School in W-s-M had a visit from the Cricket World Cup and New Zealand international and Weston Storm player Rachel Priest Con Sally 01934 628651 (V) 04,03,19

St Martin's School in W-s-M had a visit from the Cricket World Cup and New Zealand international and Weston Storm player Rachel Priest Con Sally 01934 628651 (V) 04,03,19

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Sporting fans from a primary school in Worle were treated to a visit from a famous cricketer.

Rachel Priest – a New Zealand cricketer – surprised pupils from St Martin’s Primary School on Monday.

The children were able to meet Rachel and learn more about the sport.

They also had their photo taken with the trophy for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup.

A school spokesman said: “St Martin’s was very honoured to receive a special visit on Monday by the New Zealand cricketer Rachel Priest and the ICC Cricket World Cup.

“All of the children had the opportunity to meet Rachel and have a class photograph taken with the trophy.”

Rachel has played for a number of teams including the New Zealand Women’s team, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder and Western Storm.

The Men’s Cricket World Cup is being held in England this summer.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Weston street artist JPS has Brexit mural preserved

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

CCG defends planned changes to Weston General Hospital’s A&E department

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Weston street artist JPS has Brexit mural preserved

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

CCG defends planned changes to Weston General Hospital’s A&E department

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

EXCLUSIVE: Weston agree fee for ‘centre-back with pedigree’

Weston FC Manager on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Football: Spot-on Churchill Club secure Charity Cup final date

Churchill Club 70 celebrate their Charity Cup semi-final win over Winscombe thirds

Higgins and Hargrave on high as Uphill women serve up some great badminton

Uphill Badminton Club held a women's tournament

PHOTOS: Weston’s most adorable World Book Day 2019 costumes

Some amazing pictures have been submitted for the Mercury's World Book Day gallery.

Dog bins emptied across Weston at last after several weeks of collection woes

Bins in Worle had been overflowing. Picture: Denise Hunt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists