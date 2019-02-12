New Zealand cricketer visits Worle school

St Martin's School in W-s-M had a visit from the Cricket World Cup and New Zealand international and Weston Storm player Rachel Priest Con Sally 01934 628651 (V) 04,03,19 (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Sporting fans from a primary school in Worle were treated to a visit from a famous cricketer.

Rachel Priest – a New Zealand cricketer – surprised pupils from St Martin’s Primary School on Monday.

The children were able to meet Rachel and learn more about the sport.

They also had their photo taken with the trophy for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup.

A school spokesman said: “St Martin’s was very honoured to receive a special visit on Monday by the New Zealand cricketer Rachel Priest and the ICC Cricket World Cup.

“All of the children had the opportunity to meet Rachel and have a class photograph taken with the trophy.”

Rachel has played for a number of teams including the New Zealand Women’s team, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder and Western Storm.

The Men’s Cricket World Cup is being held in England this summer.