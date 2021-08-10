North Somerset A-level results 2021: Joy at Sidcot

Published: 5:08 PM August 10, 2021

Students at Sidcot School have been celebrating their A-level and BTEC results today (Tuesday).

After two years of uncertainty, with remote learning and a new approach to assessing grades, Sidcot students achieved an impressive set of results with 36.4 per cent of A-level students achieving A* grades and 56 per cent of grades were awarded at A* to A.

Headmaster, Iain Kilpatrick, said: “In what has been an unprecedentedly challenging year for our students, I am delighted with the performance of the Sidcot Upper Sixth at A-level and BTEC, which adds to the excellent results achieved in July in the International Baccalaureate Diploma.

“With the cancelling of examinations, the assessment of all courses has been through Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs). None of these grades were referred by the examination boards in their quality assurance procedures, which is testament to the care and professionalism of staff in assessing the performance and attainment of students.

“This method of assessment has required students to work consistently over the two years of A Level and BTEC to produce a robust body of evidence on which to base the TAGs.

"The skills of subject mastery, application of knowledge and time-management are undoubtedly going to be valuable to our young people in their continuing studies – not to mention resilience in maintaining a positive attitude to their studies despite everything that the pandemic had to throw at them.”

Freya King, from Winscombe, achieved three A*s in biology, chemistry and maths and will be taking up a place at the University of Liverpool to study Veterinary Science.

Freya said: “I was surprised and relieved when the results came through, I’m over the moon that the hard work has paid off.

"I’m really looking forward to going to university and I’m very grateful for the constant support I received from my teachers to achieve these results.”

James Mitchell from Shipham achieved A*s in biology and maths and an A in chemistry and will go on to study medicine at St George’s, University of London.

Hannah Peters from Winscombe achieved three A*s in chemistry, German and mathematics. Hannah will be attending Imperial College London where she was awarded the President's Undergraduate Scholarship to study chemistry with German for science.

Matthew French from Wedmore achieved three A*s in computer science, mathematics and physics. Matthew will attend University of Warwick to study computer science.

Mr Kilpatrick added: “At Sidcot we are justifiably proud of our students’ academic record. We are equally proud of their social skills, their emotional intelligence, their resilience and their determination to make a difference in the world.

“All our students leave with our very best wishes for the future.

"They have shown their quality in academic achievement along with maintaining the values of Sidcot that we all hold so dear.”