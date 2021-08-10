North Somerset A-level results 2021: Students show 'tremendous resilience' in achieving A levels

Published: 2:44 PM August 10, 2021

Abbie Bryant (left) who will study biology at the University of Oxford, Natasha White (middle) who will study philosophy and theology at University of Oxford, and Katie Clarke (right) who will study geography at Cambridge University. - Credit: Shane Dean

Year 13 students at The King Alfred School Academy (TKASA) are celebrating a year of 'outstanding results' as many of them prepare for the next stage of their lives.

Despite the difficulties of the past two academic years, which affected many weeks of face-to-face learning, the students excelled themselves in their summer assessments and are now preparing for higher level courses and apprenticeships around the country.

Three of the students secured prestigious places at Oxbridge universities.

Abbie Bryant will study biology at the University of Oxford, Natasha White will study philosophy and theology at University of Oxford, while Katie Clarke will study geography at Cambridge University.

Grace Thomas will start a legal apprenticeship with Burges Salmon and Ben Beard won an engineering apprenticeship with QED Engineering Limited. - Credit: Shane Dean

Additionally, Ben Youd will be going to St Andrews University, Grace Thomas will start a legal apprenticeship with Burges Salmon while Ben Beard won an engineering apprenticeship with QED Engineering Limited.

Top performers this year are Owen Channon who gained four A* grades in business, maths, further maths and physics.

Owen Channon who gained four A* grades in business, maths, further maths and physics. - Credit: Shane Dean

Katie Clarke gained three A* grades in art, geography and sociology and Natasha White gained three A* grades in English literature, religion and philosophy and English language.

Ben Youd gained three A* grades in art, business and maths while Caitlin Kelly gained two A* grades in geography and drama and an A grade in history.

Acting principal at TKASA Dan Milford said: “Obviously we are incredibly proud of the achievements of our year 13 students after what has been such a challenging two years for them.

“They have shown tremendous resilience, determination and drive throughout their time in the sixth form and all the staff at the academy wish them all the best for the future as they leave us and move onto pastures new.”