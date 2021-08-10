North Somerset A-level results 2021: Weston College enjoys another successful year

Published: 5:36 PM August 10, 2021

Weston College has enjoyed another year of 'outstanding' A-level results.

For the sixth year running it has achieved a 99 per cent pass rate; this year it has been demonstrated across the 23 subjects delivered with 16 of those subjects enjoying 100 per cent pass rates. The highest grades were achieved by 80 per cent of students.

The college's principal and chief executive, Dr Paul Phillips, said: "These results are testament to a talented group of learners who worked extremely hard in a difficult 18 months due to the pandemic.

"Also, credit needs to be given to the brilliant teaching and learning from the Sixth Form tutors, who went over and above to ensure these learners did not miss out.

“At Weston College we work to the maxim careers not courses. We understand that this is simply one phase in the educational journey, which is why make sure our study programmes prepare students for their next step – whether that’s a degree, higher apprenticeship or the world of work.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the 2021 sixth form cohort for their dedication and ambition and wish them every success in their onward journey.”

Some of the tremendous successes recorded at the College included 18-year-old twins Imogen and Jessica Loveridge. Between them the twins achieved six A*s; Jessica received hers in French, English language/literature plus further maths and Imogen’s were achieved in French, politics and law.

Both of the twins are now off to Durham University with Jessica studying modern language, and Imogen studying law.

Michael Papantoniou on a-level results day. - Credit: Weston College

Michael Papantoniou is set to attend Bath University to study artificial intelligence after receiving maths A*, computer science A* and physics A.

Michael said "My lecturers have been so supportive. They want to see you push yourself, but they are also there to support you when you need it.

"Now I have got the grades I need to go and study what I’ve always wanted to do.”

Elena Tucker, aged 18, achieved three A*s in English literature, history and sociology and is off to study English literature at Cardiff University.

Elena said: “I’m grateful to my teachers who were particularly supportive over lockdown and delivered excellent online learning whilst being easy to contact outside of the sessions.”

Nikola and Magdalena Fabicka on a-level results day. - Credit: Weston College

Nikola Fabicka achieved three A*s in biology, chemistry and psychology and is off to Bath University to study chemistry.

Nikola said, “The support I’ve received at the College has been amazing, I’m over the moon with results I have achieved.”

Nikola’s mum, Magdalena Fabicka, added: “I’m so proud of my daughter, despite challenges along the way, she has been so dedicated and motivated to succeed.

"The college have really supported her, and I am so grateful to all the staff.”

Rosie Graham-Hicks received sociology A*, business B and psychology B and is now set to study human and social sciences at Cardiff University.

Rosie said: "College is a time to aspire and dream and what makes Weston College different is that they help you every step of the way to reach those dreams – I left school and didn’t really know anyone when I started, so meeting new friends has been my favourite part, and it has also provided me with other amazing opportunities like gaining independence and getting my qualifications for my next step.”