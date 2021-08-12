News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
North Somerset GCSE results 2021: King Alfred School students celebrate

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:55 AM August 12, 2021   
Left to right, Darragh Joyce, Emily Murphy and Thomas Hicks.

Left to right, Darragh Joyce, Emily Murphy and Thomas Hicks. - Credit: Shane Dean

Students at The King Alfred School Academy (TKASA) are celebrating another year of outstanding GCSE results.

Year 11 students are celebrating today (Thursday) after some remarkable individual performances.

Despite the difficulties of the past two academic years, which affected many weeks of face-to-face learning, the students are now preparing for further education courses and training.

Many of them are staying on at TKASA to go to their sixth form.

Emily Murphy gained nine grade 9 grades, one grade 8, and one distinction star. She will study at TKASA sixth form and plans to be a lawyer.

Thomas Hicks achieved three grade 9s, six grade 8s, one grade 7, and one distinction star.

Tajwar Tarafdar gained five grade 9s, three grade 8s, and three grade 7s, while Sam Grant achieved eight grade 9 grades, one grade 8, and one distinction star.

Acting principal at TKASA Dan Milford said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our year 11 students after what has been such a challenging two years for them. 

“They have shown tremendous resilience, determination and maturity toward their studies throughout the last two years and all the staff at the academy wish them all the best for the future. 

“Obviously, we look forward to seeing may of them stay on at TKASA to study A level courses with us from September. We couldn’t be more proud of all of them.”

TKASA is part of The Priory Learning Trust.

