North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Churchill Academy students praised for hard work

Published: 4:22 PM August 12, 2021

Churchill Academy and Sixth Form has congratulated this year’s cohort of students on their GCSE, BTEC and Cambridge National results.

Marked by a year of unprecedented uncertainty, remote learning and teacher assessed grades, staff are celebrating the commitment and perseverance that has led to this day.

The school provided results electronically this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lily Murphy and Peter Skeen both completed clean sweeps with 10 GCSEs at the highest grade 9. Anna Papasouliotis achieved eight GCSEs at grade 9 alongside a starred distinction in her BTEC drama course.

House captains Emma Cekaj, Stan Hemmings, and Maisie Holland were joined by James Dams, Laila Dimmock, Mary Hemmings, Jude Hill, Sam Ireland, Charlotte May, Rebecca McLaren, Alex Phillips, Imogen Rawling, Tyler Symester, Sophie Vangasse, Daniel Winterton and Olivia Young in achieving ten or more qualifications at GCSE grade 7 or above.

This year sees further growth in Churchill’s highly-successful sixth form, as record numbers of students from its year 11 and from other schools choose to continue their learning journey with the academy.

Rob Morgan, head of sixth form, said: “Our breadth of courses allows us to provide choice for students wanting to tailor their study programme to their interests. This plays a part in developing the strong Sixth Form community we have here at Churchill.

"We look forward to welcoming new and returning students, ready to start the next phase of their education in a few of weeks’ time.”

Headteacher, Chris Hildrew said: “At Churchill, we believe in the value of determined and consistent effort, a hunger to learn new things and challenging ourselves to go beyond what is comfortable.

"The past 18 months have forced us all to rely on our values more than ever, and our students have demonstrated beyond a doubt that they live and breathe them. We are so proud of all they have achieved, and we look forward to seeing their future success.”