North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Kings of Wessex GCSE results

Published: 2:56 PM August 12, 2021

Year 11 students are today (Thursday) celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results at Kings of Wessex Academy.

There have been some exceptional individual performances including; Laurence Hollyfield achieving 11 grade 9s and one grade 7, Melissa Neill with 10 grade 9s and two grade 8s, Isabelle Clarke with 10 grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7.

Kings Academy students received their GCSE results. - Credit: Kings of Wessex Academy

Megan Rees achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8. Alyn Edmunstone celebrated eight grade 9s, a Level 2 distinction* within their 12 qualifications, while Rose Prod’Homme achieved eight grade 9s with her remaining subjects at grade 8.

A school spokesman said: "In a challenging year with significant disruption, students have continued to stay positive, proactive and support one another. Students have lost learning time and restrictions have reduced the opportunity for them to experience events focussed on their future choices.

"Despite all of the above we are thrilled that students have engaged with new learning forums to further develop their skills and to prepare for their future careers.

"We are thrilled so many students will continue their journey here at Kings Sixth contributing to our Academy, Trust and the wider communities as the great ambassadors we know they are. There is a course for everyone at Kings Sixth and the opportunity to build on those notable results."

Head teacher, David Wiltshire, said: “I am thrilled for the students that their effort and dedication has been rewarded. I am deeply proud of the strength they have shown, and it is wonderful to be able to celebrate their successes.

"I would like to thank parents and carers for their continued support throughout their son or daughter’s schooling, especially during this last academic year. I look forward to working with students continuing their education here at Kings Sixth.

"I would like to wish all our students the very best of luck with their next steps. I know every one of them will continue to develop and build upon their successes."

