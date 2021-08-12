North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Priory students praised for 'determination and courage'

Published: 4:39 PM August 12, 2021

Priory Community School Academy's (PCSA) year 11 students excelled across every subject in their GCSEs, with some fantastic individual efforts.

Charlotte Thorpe secured 10 grade 9s and one grade 8 while Charlie Lock achieved seven grade 9s and two grade 7s.

Head boy Tom Harding achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8 and head girl Ruby Minty collected seven grade 9s, three grade 8s and 1 distinction.

Both of them will embark on medical careers after their A Levels.

Tom has been working at an NHS Medical Practice in Nailsea since April, helping to administrate the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

You may also want to watch:

Tom said: “I’m delighted at my results. I really like helping people and I find medicine really fascinating.

"Part of my job is helping with the Covid vaccination programme and I have seen how it affects everyone.”

Students picked up their results from the school on Thursday. - Credit: Shane Dean

PCSA principal Angelos Markoutsas said: “To say we are proud of our students is an understatement.

“Throughout the past 18 months they have shown drive, determination and courage alongside great compassion.

“Today was a wonderful opportunity to be able to celebrate students’ achievements and to wish to them well in their future endeavours.”