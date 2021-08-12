North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Sidcot School GCSE students shine despite new 'tougher' exams

Published: 5:14 PM August 12, 2021

Students at Sidcot School are celebrating an impressive set of GCSE results, once again significantly above the national average.

Sidcot students achieved 39.1 per cent of grades between 9 to 7, with 87 per cent of scores between 9 and 4, nearly double the national average of 20.8 per cent for grades 9 to 7.

Headmaster Iain Kilpatrick said: “We are extremely proud of what our students have achieved but we also pride ourselves on providing more than just exam results.

"We offer a broad education for students with opportunities and experiences beyond the confines of the classroom.

"The outcome of this approach are well-rounded individuals equipped to lead interesting, purposeful and adventurous lives.”

There were a number of standout performances this year including Freya King, aged from Winscombe, who achieved nine grade 9s and an A* with distinction for further maths, putting her in the top two per cent of mathematicians in the country.

Freya, who picked up her results whilst on holiday, said: “I was nervously waiting for the email to come through but when it did the results were beyond my expectations. I’m going to study biology, maths and chemistry at A-level as I’m hoping to study veterinary medicine.”

Matt French, aged 16 from Wedmore, bagged seven grade 9s, two grade 6s and an A* with distinction for mathematics.

Matt said: “I was really pleased with my grades it was exactly what I was hoping for. We’ve all put in a great deal of hard of work and the teachers have been so helpful making sure that we’re always being challenged.”

Mr Kilpatrick added: ““The success of our students is testament to their commitment to study and the support they have received from their teachers and families.

"However, success in the classroom has not come at the expense of their holistic experience. We are a busy school where students develop skills and talents in a wide range of areas – not least a sense of care and service to others.

"Those who have recently received their results should be justifiably delighted with what they have achieved, but equally proud of the young people they have become.”