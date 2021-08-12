North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Voyage Learning Campus pupils delight staff

Published: 5:18 PM August 12, 2021

Students at the Voyage Learning Campus have delighted staff with their hard work and perseverance this year.

The school remained fully open during the period of national closures, and despite a range of vulnerabilities and challenges, students have made impressive progress during their time at the school across a range of subjects from the core of English and maths to subjects such as home cooking, motor vehicle and citizenship.



Most pleasing, the number of students gaining five or more GCSEs at grade 4 or above has trebled with a large number of students gaining high 7 and 8 grades. Art remains a particular strength of the school with 73 per cent gaining grade 4 or above including Zadie, who achieved a well-deserved grade 9 in her photography GCSE.



Principal, Emma Gundry, said “Our students have shown remarkable resilience throughout this year; in particular, we were incredibly proud of how hard they worked in their formal assessments.

"These results reflect the hard work both of the students and their teachers and support staff. We know that they will now continue to thrive in their post 16 choices and wish them all the best for their future.”



Students will now progress into a range of post 16 destinations including A-levels, vocational qualifications including music technology, sports studies and health and social care, as well as students starting apprenticeships and joining the army.