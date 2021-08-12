News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Education

North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Voyage Learning Campus pupils delight staff

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 5:18 PM August 12, 2021   
Emma Gundry, principal of the Voyage Learning Campus, said she is delighted with the results achieve

Emma Gundry, principal of the Voyage Learning Campus, said she is delighted with the results achieved by pupils - Credit: Matt Smart

Students at the Voyage Learning Campus have delighted staff with their hard work and perseverance this year.

The school remained fully open during the period of national closures, and despite a range of vulnerabilities and challenges, students have made impressive progress during their time at the school across a range of subjects from the core of English and maths to subjects such as home cooking, motor vehicle and citizenship. 
 
Most pleasing, the number of students gaining five or more GCSEs at grade 4 or above has trebled with a large number of students gaining high 7 and 8 grades. Art remains a particular strength of the school with 73 per cent gaining grade 4 or above including Zadie, who achieved a well-deserved grade 9 in her photography GCSE.
 
Principal, Emma Gundry, said “Our students have shown remarkable resilience throughout this year; in particular, we were incredibly proud of how hard they worked in their formal assessments.

"These results reflect the hard work both of the students and their teachers and support staff.  We know that they will now continue to thrive in their post 16 choices and wish them all the best for their future.”
 
Students will now progress into a range of post 16 destinations including A-levels, vocational qualifications including music technology, sports studies and health and social care, as well as students starting apprenticeships and joining the army. 

Somerset GCSE results
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Burnham-on-Sea Pier at 4.45pm yesterday (Thursday).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Historic pier suffers 'severe damage' after fire

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews have tackled a fire at the back of Burnham-on-Sea pier this afternoon (Thursday). 

Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Crews tackle large fire at Burnham-on-Sea pier

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Graham Road Surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Around 3,000 patients leave Weston surgery after being 'fed up with...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Voi E-scooters have been introduced in a trial in Cambridge.

Avon and Somerset Police

Rise in complaints over illegal use of e-scooters in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus